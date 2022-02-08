CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
Bewertung mit
1033 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 0
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 1
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 2
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 3
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 4
Baan U Sabai Boutique House - Image 5
+23 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Baan U Sabai Boutique House. The city center is merely 02. Km away and the airport can be reached within 5 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan U Sabai Boutique House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 14 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Baan U Sabai Boutique House your home away from home.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan U Sabai Boutique House , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Baan U Sabai Boutique House
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

213/7 Mahidol Rd. T. Changklan Muang Chiangmai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU