BANGKOK TEST & GO

Luxor Bangkok Hôtel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.6
note avec
551 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+14 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
REFUND POLICY
30% DÉPÔT
200 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 120 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 922 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Luxor Bangkok Hôtel de manière prioritaire, et Luxor Bangkok Hôtel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

We will take 10% for the administration cost and return 90% of the total amount.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Supérieur 32
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Connexion familiale 64
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Chambre communicante
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Duplex 40
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite junior 65
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga

Luxor Hotel, l'hôtel de style égyptien est situé à 30 minutes de l'aéroport Suvarnabhumi. Nous avons 79 chambres et la plupart de nos chambres ont un balcon pour que tous les clients puissent en profiter pendant leur séjour. Tous les repas sont inclus dans le forfait et vous avez le choix entre trois choix pour chaque repas. Nous avons proposé à la fois thaï et occidental, cependant, si vous souhaitez des types de repas spécifiques pour la durée de votre séjour, c'est-à-dire de la nourriture halal, indienne, japonaise, veuillez nous contacter pour obtenir de l'aide, des frais supplémentaires peuvent être facturés. Vous pouvez profiter de nombreux divertissements dans la chambre, par exemple, nous avons un tapis de yoga, des haltères à louer, un câble HDMI et un compte Netflix. Nous avons plus d'options qui ne comprennent que notre hôtel, alors veuillez demander à notre personnel plus d'options de divertissement. Nous savons et comprenons à quel point cette période est difficile pour tout le monde et nous ferons de notre mieux pour que vous soyez aussi à l'aise et divertissant que possible.

"RESTEZ POUR PROFITER"

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • L'eau
  • Thé café
  • Grignoter
  • Câble HDMI
  • Tapis de yoga
  • Netflix (veuillez demander au personnel lors de l'enregistrement)
VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 200 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
96
Très bien
72
Moyenne
21
Pauvres
8
Terrible
3
Si vous étiez un client de Luxor Bangkok Hôtel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Luxor Bangkok Hôtel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇳🇱Miranda

Révisé le 09/02/2022
Arrivé le 22/01/2022
4.5 Superior
Positifs     
  • Quick service' great rooms' big and with a balcony
Négatifs
  • Food can better but for one night its fine

2 floor room a balcony and 2 tv 's with a few english channels. Microwave and a watercooker. What do you need more ;'-)

🇹🇭Anukul Y

Révisé le 08/02/2022
Arrivé le 01/02/2022
4.3 Duplex

7-day quarantine experience. Very professional with pick-up and all the PCR tests. Duplex room is spacious. Staff is responsive. Food is the highlight!

🇬🇧Richard Powell

Révisé le 04/02/2022
Arrivé le 24/01/2022
3.8 Duplex
Positifs     
  • Enjoyed the food and quiet
Négatifs
  • If you need to contact reception use the phone as message via WhatsApp are not answered

With no room service a broom would have been useful for a bit of cleaning otherwise generally happy with my stay!

🇷🇺Любовь

Révisé le 02/02/2022
Arrivé le 26/01/2022
4.7 Superior
Positifs     
  • балкон
  • Wi-fi
  • еда ( я просто выбрала,все 3 варианта)
  • возможность заказать что-то дополнительно из продуктов и напитков
  • Но главное! это менеджер Hwanjeab - она супер! Помогла решить все вопросы, очень быстро, все время на связи по Ватсапп.
Négatifs
  • Пол ужасен.. пришлось застелить все ковриками для йоги..

Не уверена,что ещё раз приедем в Тайланд через карантин с ребенком.. Хорошо,что отпускают гулять в сад, после получения 1 отрицательного теста ПЦР.

🇾🇪fares muthanna

Révisé le 01/02/2022
Arrivé le 24/01/2022
4.2 Superior

Nice and comfortable . Only WiFi sometimes a bit slow particularly when using laptop . Other things are completely fine

🇵🇰Aqsa Ahmad

Révisé le 01/02/2022
Arrivé le 21/01/2022
2.8 Superior
Positifs     
  • WiFi was very good
Négatifs
  • Service is very slow and not according to the customer demand.

Overall it was a comfortable stay but I wasn't satisfied with their service. Meal wasn't provided on demand.

🇩🇪Joel-Nicolai Stefan Stoehr

Révisé le 01/02/2022
Arrivé le 16/01/2022
0.6 Superior
Positifs     
  • No positive things.
Négatifs
  • All. It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

🇪🇹Hirpo Hisense

Révisé le 31/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/01/2022
4.8 Superior
Positifs     
  • 100% happy to be at Luxor Bangkok Hotel and all staff help you as friendly, they know very we'll English, Their food was very nice, internet access good....and I got what I want with cheap in cost also compared to others.I will recommend some one who plan to move to Thailand to reserved here.
Négatifs
  • No negative...

Really nice hotel in Bangkok and recommend any one to reserved here at Luxor with cheap and nice manner with every thing is fulfilled and it going to become top reservation Hotel in Bangkok .Thank you and you are welcome.

🇵🇱DANIEL

Révisé le 29/01/2022
Arrivé le 18/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Positifs     
  • Fantastic food, very helpful customer service. Quiet place for quarantine

Highly recommended. 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

🇺🇸Frankie R

Révisé le 29/01/2022
Arrivé le 13/01/2022
3.3 Superior
Positifs     
  • Good food
  • Fast communication through line
  • Good wifi
  • Cheap
Négatifs
  • Old amenities
  • Kettle didn't work

It's fine for short term but the amenities were not good and I would not stay more than one night here.

🇨🇦Mathew Winton

Révisé le 28/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/01/2022
3.4 Superior
Positifs     
  • Wifi
Négatifs
  • Poor communication
  • Bad food
  • Outdated
  • Dirty

Upon arriving at midnight at the airport i met with the people responsible for providing transportation but apparently the hotel forgot to add me to the list so i had to wait 45 minutes before i could get transported to the hotel.

Communication wasn’t very good as the person at the hotel didnt speak english and not much information was provided about the process and procedure.

Hotel was really outdated and messy and in desperate need of some restoration. They provided very bland food but never knocked on the door to tell you that it was outside so it was a guessing game as to when it would show up.

The testing the following day was pretty late in the day (around 11 am i believe), meaning i just had to spend even more unnecessary time in the hotel. A late night or early morning test would of been ideal. I believe i was released around 8 or 8:30 PM.

The only positives about the experience is they were helpful about providing a last minute booking before the cut-off for the Test&Go. The wifi was good and the girl who checked me out upon leaving was very friendly.

🇲🇾Jason Teo

Révisé le 28/01/2022
Arrivé le 21/10/2022
4.7 Superior
Positifs     
  • Pretty nice overall, I have no regret booking this place!
Négatifs
  • Sometimes, the reply email can be a little slow.

Overall, very satisfactory. It is a budget AQH, but a really good bang for your buck. Service is realiable.

🇨🇦Jo-Annie Elward

Révisé le 28/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/01/2022
4.6 Duplex
Positifs     
  • Food was good (sometimes the translation was not acurate) and there was a lot of food ( delivery around 9h, 12h, 6h)
  • We had everything in the room: soap for laundry, shampoo, dental past and tooth brush, snack, etc
  • Space was good for a couple, old yes, but everything was fine
  • Nurse was really gentle
  • Really well organise: the airport pickup, the arrival, the pcr test, the check out
  • Really quiet area
Négatifs
  • Sometime we didn't have hot water
  • All the electric plug are far away... Bring an extention or buy one

We were happy with our quarantine... It's never fun but the space was big enough, the well organise hotel, food was good, it was a good choice! You can ask for microwave, balcony, other rental. The food arrive always warm or cold as it all prep in once! Ask for the microwave, it's worth it!!!

🇬🇧Nicholas Burnham

Révisé le 28/01/2022
Arrivé le 11/01/2022
2.3 Superior
Positifs     
  • Good amouth of space
  • Functional Wifi
  • Fair number of supplies
  • Deliveries possible
Négatifs
  • Food was entirely inedible
  • Our food orders were incorrect every single day, often hilariously/dangerously (allergies)
  • Staff would frequently ignore and misunderstand requests, even relating to serious matters
  • Bathrooms were... bad

For a difference of a few thousand Baht, there is no reason why you should not take literally anywhere else.

🇳🇱Peter-Paul Mackus

Révisé le 26/01/2022
Arrivé le 10/01/2022
3.9 Superior

Good service from the staff, quiet place. Is not an bad place to stay for 7 days of quarantaine. good value for the price.

🇪🇸Tatiana Baptista

Révisé le 26/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/01/2022
2.7 Superior
Positifs     
  • Spacious
  • Balcony
Négatifs
  • Food
  • Cleaning
  • Service

stayed in this hotel for my quarantine (a week) … room wasn’t completely clean , communicate with staff was complicated sometimes as their English was pretty basic( not the main problem) After receiving food cold for few days in a row and not punctually ( sometimes lunch was 12 , other 2 etc) I asked the staff if was possible to warm up the food as it arrived already cold and their answer was ‘ u can rent a microwave’ !! Some days food was nice , let’s say 3/5 but cold :/ Beds weren’t really comfortable but the room was so spacious , with balcony (extra price). They offered Netflix for free and when I asked for it they gave me an account that didn’t work , I informed them about this issue and didn’t get an answer back. Shower had some mold between the tiles and toilet was dripping in the bottom.

🇨🇦Celyne MENARD-Gardere

Révisé le 25/01/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
3.2 Junior Suite
Positifs     
  • Very quiet
Négatifs
  • The kitchen’s cooktop, fan, and sink have been taken out and replaced by a counter
  • Nothing is provided for cleaning up such as microfibre cloth, paper towels, broom, cleaning product
  • One towel only FOR AN ENTIRE WEEK
  • I was asked for my temperature but no thermometer was provided…

I booked this place BECAUSE it advertised a kitchen and the photos showed a real, practical kitchen where one can prepare their meals. On arrival, I noticed the discrepancy between the photo and what my suite actually had: a microwave, a miniature fridge and an electric kettle. Messages about this were left unanswered… There were hand prints on the living room table, dirt marks on walls and doors. My feet were dirty after walking in apartment for less than an hour. A message asking for a second towel (I have long hair) went unanswered. Meals are delivered at odd hours such as breakfast coming as late as 10am… Whenever I sent a message asking for something such as a HDMI cable or WATER, I had to send and resend the message several times before it would be delivered. I did not have unreasonable expectations: I’ve done quarantine before and the other place had a working kitchen as advertised. I should have returned to that place but decided to pick something closer to where I live. Unless you’re doing Test-and-Go, I strongly suggest that you go elsewhere

🇫🇷Rul Stéphan

Révisé le 25/01/2022
Arrivé le 14/01/2022
4.5 Family Connecting
Positifs     
  • Personnel très accueillant et sympathique. Chambre spacieuse
Négatifs
  • Nourriture trop épicées certains jours.

Un hotel bon rapport qualité prix pour notre quarantaine. Demanderait simplement un petit rafraîchissement

🇵🇱marek Walczak

Révisé le 23/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Positifs     
  • Ice cold airco is perfect for this hot climate
Négatifs
  • None

Clean rooms and friendly staff. I enjoyed staying here. Would recommend and in the future I want to come back again

🇷🇺Sheptunova Kseniya

Révisé le 23/01/2022
Arrivé le 14/01/2022
4.4 Superior
Positifs     
  • Fast wi-fi
  • Comfortable beds
  • Any questions on WhatsApp
  • All needed things in the room
Négatifs
  • Choosing all food for the week before
  • No kids menu

It's cheaper than a lot of others quarantine hotels, and better quality, as i can judge. I like staying here

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

ถนน เลี่ยงเมืองปากเกร็ด Tambon Bang Phut, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120

Hôtels partenaires

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
note avec
2 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
note avec
2655 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La paume d'argent
7.9
note avec
461 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

L'hôtel Legacy
7
note avec
248 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Grand Richmond
7.5
note avec
1115 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Résidence Cinnamon
7.8
note avec
54 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel The Bazaar à Bangkok
8.2
note avec
308 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Gold Orchid Bangkok
7.5
note avec
70 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel M2 De Bangkok
7.6
note avec
1993 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok
8.2
note avec
25 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Princeton Bangkok
6.3
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU