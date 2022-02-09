Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 923 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Luxor Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Luxor Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
We will take 10% for the administration cost and return 90% of the total amount.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior 32m²
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Family Connecting 64m²
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Connecting Room
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Duplex 40m²
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite 65m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Luxor Hotel, the Egyptian style hotel is located 30 mins away from the Suvarnabhumi Airport. We have 79 rooms and most of our rooms have balcony for all guests to enjoy during their stay. All meals are included in the package and you have three choices to choose from for every meal. We offered both Thai and Western, however, if you would like any specific meal types for the duration of your stay i.e. Halal, Indian food, Japanese food please contact us for assist, they may be extra charges for this. There are many in room entertainment which you can enjoy for example we have yoga mat, dumbbells for rent, HDMI cable and Netflix acount. We do have more options which is inclusive to just our hotel so please ask our staff for more entertainment options. We know and understand how difficult this period is for everyone and we will try and do our best to keep you as comfortable and entertain as much as we can.
"STAY TO ENJOY"
Amenities / Features
- Water
- Tea/Coffee
- Snack
- HDMI Cable
- Yoga mat
- Netflix (Please ask staff at check in)
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 200 reviews
If you were a guest at Luxor Bangkok Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.5 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Quick service' great rooms' big and with a balcony
- Food can better but for one night its fine
2 floor room a balcony and 2 tv 's with a few english channels. Microwave and a watercooker. What do you need more ;'-)
4.3 Duplex
7-day quarantine experience. Very professional with pick-up and all the PCR tests. Duplex room is spacious. Staff is responsive. Food is the highlight!
3.8 Duplex
Positives
Negatives
- Enjoyed the food and quiet
- If you need to contact reception use the phone as message via WhatsApp are not answered
With no room service a broom would have been useful for a bit of cleaning otherwise generally happy with my stay!
4.7 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- балкон
- Wi-fi
- еда ( я просто выбрала,все 3 варианта)
- возможность заказать что-то дополнительно из продуктов и напитков
- Но главное! это менеджер Hwanjeab - она супер! Помогла решить все вопросы, очень быстро, все время на связи по Ватсапп.
- Пол ужасен.. пришлось застелить все ковриками для йоги..
Не уверена,что ещё раз приедем в Тайланд через карантин с ребенком..
Хорошо,что отпускают гулять в сад, после получения 1 отрицательного теста ПЦР.
4.2 Superior
Nice and comfortable . Only WiFi sometimes a bit slow particularly when using laptop . Other things are completely fine
2.8 Superior
Positives Negatives
- Service is very slow and not according to the customer demand.
Overall it was a comfortable stay but I wasn't satisfied with their service. Meal wasn't provided on demand.
0.6 Superior
Positives Negatives
- All. It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.
It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.
4.8 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- 100% happy to be at Luxor Bangkok Hotel and all staff help you as friendly, they know very we'll English, Their food was very nice, internet access good....and I got what I want with cheap in cost also compared to others.I will recommend some one who plan to move to Thailand to reserved here.
Really nice hotel in Bangkok and recommend any one to reserved here at Luxor with cheap and nice manner with every thing is fulfilled and it going to become top reservation Hotel in Bangkok .Thank you and you are welcome.
5.0 Superior
Positives
- Fantastic food, very helpful customer service. Quiet place for quarantine
Highly recommended. 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
3.3 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Good food
- Fast communication through line
- Good wifi
- Cheap
- Old amenities
- Kettle didn't work
It's fine for short term but the amenities were not good and I would not stay more than one night here.
3.4 Superior
Positives Negatives
- Poor communication
- Bad food
- Outdated
- Dirty
Upon arriving at midnight at the airport i met with the people responsible for providing transportation but apparently the hotel forgot to add me to the list so i had to wait 45 minutes before i could get transported to the hotel.
Communication wasn’t very good as the person at the hotel didnt speak english and not much information was provided about the process and procedure.
Hotel was really outdated and messy and in desperate need of some restoration. They provided very bland food but never knocked on the door to tell you that it was outside so it was a guessing game as to when it would show up.
The testing the following day was pretty late in the day (around 11 am i believe), meaning i just had to spend even more unnecessary time in the hotel. A late night or early morning test would of been ideal. I believe i was released around 8 or 8:30 PM.
The only positives about the experience is they were helpful about providing a last minute booking before the cut-off for the Test&Go. The wifi was good and the girl who checked me out upon leaving was very friendly.
4.7 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Pretty nice overall, I have no regret booking this place!
- Sometimes, the reply email can be a little slow.
Overall, very satisfactory. It is a budget AQH, but a really good bang for your buck. Service is realiable.
4.6 Duplex
Positives
Negatives
- Food was good (sometimes the translation was not acurate) and there was a lot of food ( delivery around 9h, 12h, 6h)
- We had everything in the room: soap for laundry, shampoo, dental past and tooth brush, snack, etc
- Space was good for a couple, old yes, but everything was fine
- Nurse was really gentle
- Really well organise: the airport pickup, the arrival, the pcr test, the check out
- Really quiet area
- Sometime we didn't have hot water
- All the electric plug are far away... Bring an extention or buy one
We were happy with our quarantine... It's never fun but the space was big enough, the well organise hotel, food was good, it was a good choice! You can ask for microwave, balcony, other rental. The food arrive always warm or cold as it all prep in once! Ask for the microwave, it's worth it!!!
2.3 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Good amouth of space
- Functional Wifi
- Fair number of supplies
- Deliveries possible
- Food was entirely inedible
- Our food orders were incorrect every single day, often hilariously/dangerously (allergies)
- Staff would frequently ignore and misunderstand requests, even relating to serious matters
- Bathrooms were... bad
For a difference of a few thousand Baht, there is no reason why you should not take literally anywhere else.
3.9 Superior
Good service from the staff, quiet place. Is not an bad place to stay for 7 days of quarantaine. good value for the price.
2.7 Superior
Positives Negatives
stayed in this hotel for my quarantine (a week) … room wasn’t completely clean , communicate with staff was complicated sometimes as their English was pretty basic( not the main problem)
After receiving food cold for few days in a row and not punctually ( sometimes lunch was 12 , other 2 etc) I asked the staff if was possible to warm up the food as it arrived already cold and their answer was ‘ u can rent a microwave’ !!
Some days food was nice , let’s say 3/5 but cold :/
Beds weren’t really comfortable but the room was so spacious , with balcony (extra price).
They offered Netflix for free and when I asked for it they gave me an account that didn’t work , I informed them about this issue and didn’t get an answer back.
Shower had some mold between the tiles and toilet was dripping in the bottom.
3.2 Junior Suite
Positives Negatives
- The kitchen’s cooktop, fan, and sink have been taken out and replaced by a counter
- Nothing is provided for cleaning up such as microfibre cloth, paper towels, broom, cleaning product
- One towel only FOR AN ENTIRE WEEK
- I was asked for my temperature but no thermometer was provided…
I booked this place BECAUSE it advertised a kitchen and the photos showed a real, practical kitchen where one can prepare their meals. On arrival, I noticed the discrepancy between the photo and what my suite actually had: a microwave, a miniature fridge and an electric kettle. Messages about this were left unanswered…
There were hand prints on the living room table, dirt marks on walls and doors. My feet were dirty after walking in apartment for less than an hour. A message asking for a second towel (I have long hair) went unanswered.
Meals are delivered at odd hours such as breakfast coming as late as 10am…
Whenever I sent a message asking for something such as a HDMI cable or WATER, I had to send and resend the message several times before it would be delivered.
I did not have unreasonable expectations: I’ve done quarantine before and the other place had a working kitchen as advertised. I should have returned to that place but decided to pick something closer to where I live.
Unless you’re doing Test-and-Go, I strongly suggest that you go elsewhere
4.5 Family Connecting
Positives
Negatives
- Personnel très accueillant et sympathique. Chambre spacieuse
- Nourriture trop épicées certains jours.
Un hotel bon rapport qualité prix pour notre quarantaine. Demanderait simplement un petit rafraîchissement
5.0 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Ice cold airco is perfect for this hot climate
Clean rooms and friendly staff. I enjoyed staying here. Would recommend and in the future I want to come back again
4.4 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Fast wi-fi
- Comfortable beds
- Any questions on WhatsApp
- All needed things in the room
- Choosing all food for the week before
- No kids menu
It's cheaper than a lot of others quarantine hotels, and better quality, as i can judge. I like staying here