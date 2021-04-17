Frequently Asked Questions

Currently you must meet additional requirements to enter thailand.
Yes, but it depends on the hotel room. Some ASQ hotels offer smoking rooms, and you should inquire directly with the hotel if they can offer you this type of room.
No. Alcohol is prohibited.
Most hotels require you to be married, however some hotels do allow non-married couples.
Yes, but only certian rooms have enough room for multiple guests. Please refer to Family Suite rooms.
You will be transferred, and admitted to the hotel's partner hospital. And you will be taken care of by certified medics, using the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) protocols.
No, everyone must arrive on the same flight.
ASQ stands for Alternative State Quarantine, and these are government designated hotels/packages located in Bangkok.
ALQ/ASLQ stands for Alternative State Local Quarantine, and these are government designated hotels/packages located outside of Bangkok.
This depends on the hotel, as some hotels allow ordering from 7-Eleven.
No, but you may have an authorized person pickup your pet at the airport.
If you are not Thai then you must have travel insurance which covers COVID-19 up to $100,000 USD. For inexpensive insurance which meets these requirements you can refer to our Thailand Entry Requirements which covers all the plans.