BANGKOK TEST & GO

Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4792 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Image 0
Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Image 1
Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Image 2
Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Image 3
Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Image 4
Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Image 5
+48 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This elegant hotel is situated on Bangkok's business and entertainment district of Ratchadaphisek Road, combining convenience and functionality into one. The Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada (SHA Plus+) is just a 10-minute drive from the city's central business district, many tourist attractions, and within easy access to the city’s MRT line. The hotel features a spacious function area, making it an ideal place for all types of events and meetings. For a diverse dining experience, the Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada (SHA Plus+) provides a complete East-meets-West selection at its award-winning restaurant. Boasting 407 rooms and suites, each unit is tastefully appointed with distinctive furnishings and amenities to offer true comfort, privacy, and convenience for guests.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

204 Ratchadapisek Road Huaykwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
730 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU