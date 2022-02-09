Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This elegant hotel is situated on Bangkok's business and entertainment district of Ratchadaphisek Road, combining convenience and functionality into one. The Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada (SHA Plus+) is just a 10-minute drive from the city's central business district, many tourist attractions, and within easy access to the city’s MRT line. The hotel features a spacious function area, making it an ideal place for all types of events and meetings. For a diverse dining experience, the Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada (SHA Plus+) provides a complete East-meets-West selection at its award-winning restaurant. Boasting 407 rooms and suites, each unit is tastefully appointed with distinctive furnishings and amenities to offer true comfort, privacy, and convenience for guests.

