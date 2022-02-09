BANGKOK TEST & GO

Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
4792条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
This elegant hotel is situated on Bangkok's business and entertainment district of Ratchadaphisek Road, combining convenience and functionality into one. The Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada (SHA Plus+) is just a 10-minute drive from the city's central business district, many tourist attractions, and within easy access to the city’s MRT line. The hotel features a spacious function area, making it an ideal place for all types of events and meetings. For a diverse dining experience, the Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada (SHA Plus+) provides a complete East-meets-West selection at its award-winning restaurant. Boasting 407 rooms and suites, each unit is tastefully appointed with distinctive furnishings and amenities to offer true comfort, privacy, and convenience for guests.

地址/地图

204 Ratchadapisek Road Huaykwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

