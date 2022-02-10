BANGKOK TEST & GO

SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
2304 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 10, 2022
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+34 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Sukhumvit, SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Situated only 0.05 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Compass SkyView Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 285 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Compass SkyView Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

12 Sukhumvit Soi 24 Klongton, Klongtoey near BTS Prompong, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
2580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU