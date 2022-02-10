BANGKOK TEST & GO

SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

2304レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+34 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Sukhumvit, SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Situated only 0.05 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Compass SkyView Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 285 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Compass SkyView Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

住所/地図

12 Sukhumvit Soi 24 Klongton, Klongtoey near BTS Prompong, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

