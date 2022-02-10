SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Sukhumvit, SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Situated only 0.05 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Compass SkyView Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 285 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Compass SkyView Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.