Pattaya Paradise Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Built in 2018, Pattaya Paradise Beach Resort is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Pattaya Paradise Beach Resort offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Pattaya Paradise Beach Resort hits the spot in many ways.