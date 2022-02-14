PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
Bewertung mit
591 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Central Pattaya, Nova Express Pattaya Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Nova Express Pattaya Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Nova Express Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Nova Express Pattaya Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Nova Express Pattaya Hotel
Adresse / Karte

80/168 Moo9 NongPrue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

