PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
waardering met
591 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Nova Express Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+34 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Central Pattaya, Nova Express Pattaya Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Nova Express Pattaya Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Nova Express Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Nova Express Pattaya Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Nova Express Pattaya Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

80/168 Moo9 NongPrue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU