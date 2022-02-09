Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Yaowarat a gem of community, which is older than Bangkok, was built and shaped through time by Thai-Chinese merchants and artisans. It is the gold capital of Thailand. A shopping paradise, where possibly everything crafted by hand can be found. At the heart of this vibrant community is Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town. It is a lifestyle hotel that measures up in comfort and design. You will be dazzled by Asia's most famous and most engaging Chinatown. Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town is a luxury collection hotel with a modern residential interior design reflecting a new essence to serve both business and leisure travelers, a convenient 15-minute drive away from the Hua Lumpong Railway Station and the MRT Subway, Wat Mangkon Station just 3 minutes walk.

