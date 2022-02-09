BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
3798 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 0
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 1
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 2
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 3
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 4
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 5
+16 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Yaowarat a gem of community, which is older than Bangkok, was built and shaped through time by Thai-Chinese merchants and artisans. It is the gold capital of Thailand. A shopping paradise, where possibly everything crafted by hand can be found. At the heart of this vibrant community is Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town. It is a lifestyle hotel that measures up in comfort and design. You will be dazzled by Asia's most famous and most engaging Chinatown. Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town is a luxury collection hotel with a modern residential interior design reflecting a new essence to serve both business and leisure travelers, a convenient 15-minute drive away from the Hua Lumpong Railway Station and the MRT Subway, Wat Mangkon Station just 3 minutes walk.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

409-421/4 Yaowaraj Road (Chinatown) Sumpanthawong,, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU