BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
3798 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 0
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 1
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 2
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 3
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 4
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 5
+16 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Yaowarat a gem of community, which is older than Bangkok, was built and shaped through time by Thai-Chinese merchants and artisans. It is the gold capital of Thailand. A shopping paradise, where possibly everything crafted by hand can be found. At the heart of this vibrant community is Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town. It is a lifestyle hotel that measures up in comfort and design. You will be dazzled by Asia's most famous and most engaging Chinatown. Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town is a luxury collection hotel with a modern residential interior design reflecting a new essence to serve both business and leisure travelers, a convenient 15-minute drive away from the Hua Lumpong Railway Station and the MRT Subway, Wat Mangkon Station just 3 minutes walk.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

409-421/4 Yaowaraj Road (Chinatown) Sumpanthawong,, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU