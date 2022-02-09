BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

3798 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 0
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 1
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 2
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 3
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 4
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town - Image 5
+16 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Yaowarat a gem of community, which is older than Bangkok, was built and shaped through time by Thai-Chinese merchants and artisans. It is the gold capital of Thailand. A shopping paradise, where possibly everything crafted by hand can be found. At the heart of this vibrant community is Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town. It is a lifestyle hotel that measures up in comfort and design. You will be dazzled by Asia's most famous and most engaging Chinatown. Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town is a luxury collection hotel with a modern residential interior design reflecting a new essence to serve both business and leisure travelers, a convenient 15-minute drive away from the Hua Lumpong Railway Station and the MRT Subway, Wat Mangkon Station just 3 minutes walk.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Hotel Royal Bangkok China Town
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

409-421/4 Yaowaraj Road (Chinatown) Sumpanthawong,, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
평가
1352 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
평가
1324 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU