Bangkok
Aktualisiert am April 20, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn is one of the premier hotels in Bangkok’s luxury hotel sectors, offering guests the highest level of comfort and luxury while exploring this vibrant city. This deluxe property is centrally located in the Sathorn business district, just minutes from the world famous Chao Praya River and a short drive via the nearby expressway to Suvarnabhumi International Airport. It is unique in being the only hotel in Bangkok with its own direct access to the BTS Sky Train system at Surasak Station literally bringing the city to the doorstep. All 390 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites are decorated in soft, subtle tones and feature the latest amenities for the comfort of both leisure and business travelers while enjoying stunning views of Bangkok’s imposing skyline.

33/1 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

