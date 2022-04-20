BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9
waardering met
5637 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 20, 2022
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn - Image 0
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn - Image 1
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn - Image 2
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn - Image 3
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn - Image 4
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn - Image 5
+31 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn is one of the premier hotels in Bangkok’s luxury hotel sectors, offering guests the highest level of comfort and luxury while exploring this vibrant city. This deluxe property is centrally located in the Sathorn business district, just minutes from the world famous Chao Praya River and a short drive via the nearby expressway to Suvarnabhumi International Airport. It is unique in being the only hotel in Bangkok with its own direct access to the BTS Sky Train system at Surasak Station literally bringing the city to the doorstep. All 390 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites are decorated in soft, subtle tones and feature the latest amenities for the comfort of both leisure and business travelers while enjoying stunning views of Bangkok’s imposing skyline.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

33/1 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Partner Hotels

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
694 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
waardering met
1458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Spark Hotel
9.6
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
waardering met
347 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
5835 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU