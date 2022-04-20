BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn

Bangkok
9

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn is one of the premier hotels in Bangkok’s luxury hotel sectors, offering guests the highest level of comfort and luxury while exploring this vibrant city. This deluxe property is centrally located in the Sathorn business district, just minutes from the world famous Chao Praya River and a short drive via the nearby expressway to Suvarnabhumi International Airport. It is unique in being the only hotel in Bangkok with its own direct access to the BTS Sky Train system at Surasak Station literally bringing the city to the doorstep. All 390 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites are decorated in soft, subtle tones and feature the latest amenities for the comfort of both leisure and business travelers while enjoying stunning views of Bangkok’s imposing skyline.

住所/地図

33/1 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

