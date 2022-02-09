SAMUI SANDBOX

Cheapest 0 Samui Sandbox SHA++ Hotels (7 Day Packages)

Updated on February 9, 2022

Please try expanding your search, it seems to be too specific. Showing no room results . The rooms are also filtered by rooms with any rating. All of the results are currently sorted by Popularity. Only showing hotels which offer 7 Day Quarantine packages.

Helpful Links

Thailand Entry Options

Sandbox Area

SHA Extra Plus Hotels
Showing 0 SHA++ hotels, 0 packages
thailandsha.com
NOTICE
The following package prices already include Test, and Transport fees.
SAMUI FLIGHTS FOR SANDBOX
The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

NO RESULTS

Try changing your filters
    FILTER / SORT
    0 filtered result
    SHOW MAP
     
    TAT
    AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
    TAT License 11/10602
    IATA
    ASQ Thailand
    Certificate of Entry (COE)
    Thailand Covid Insurance
    Thailand Entry Requirements
    Thailand Pass
    Thailand Pass Rejected
    Thailand Test & Go
    Thailand Blue Zones
    Thailand ESim
    EN
    TH
    DE
    NL
    FR
    KO
    JA
    ZH-CN
    RU