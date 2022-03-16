Prompt response from front desk

Friendliness of staff

Comfortable bed

Good wifi

Cold food

Little fruits and vegetables

No microwave

Only one 15 minute room cleaning

Overall, my ASQ stay at The Silver Palm was decent. I am sure it was comparable to other ASQ packages. However, it cannot be said that ASQ is an enjoyable experience...and, in my opinion, it would be nice to see a little more effort to make the experience more enjoyable. The food was fresh and well prepared--but it was always cold and there was a very sad lack of fruits and vegetables. Giving guests the option to have fruits and fresh vegetables with every meal would be a SIGNIFICANT improvement. The provision of a microwave would also be greatly appreciated. A 15 minute cleaning was provided on Day 4. While this was appreciated, it was not clear why more cleaning was not available in the days following. The hotel staff were friendly and helpful and the LINE system for food ordering and temperature recording worked well. However, the rooms were rather bleak--perhaps a plant on the balcony would be nice! Other small details--fresh milk instead of boxed, a better room service menu (smoothies?), access to the gym after the first test results--these all could make the ASQ a better experience and ensure that both visitors to Thailand and expats are not discouraged from returning in the future.