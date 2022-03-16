कुल AQ होटल के कमरे 74 बेडरूम
साथी अस्पताल CH 9 Airport Hospital
कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
होटल वापसी नीति
All bookings are non refundable.
कमरा
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio 45m²
विशेषताएँ
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- परिवार सूट
- फिटनेस की अनुमति है
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- रसोईघर
- बैठक कक्ष
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- स्विमिंग पूल
- कार्य स्थान
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
The Silver Palm Deluxe 40m²
विशेषताएँ
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- बाथटब
- परिवार सूट
- फिटनेस की अनुमति है
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- माइक्रोवेव
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- छोटी जमा
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- स्विमिंग पूल
- कार्य स्थान
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bed Residence 60m²
विशेषताएँ
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- बाथटब
- परिवार सूट
- फिटनेस की अनुमति है
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- रसोईघर
- बैठक कक्ष
- माइक्रोवेव
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- स्विमिंग पूल
- कार्य स्थान
अधिकतम 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Two Bed Residence 95m²
विशेषताएँ
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- बाथटब
- कनेक्टिंग कक्ष
- परिवार सूट
- फिटनेस की अनुमति है
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- रसोईघर
- बैठक कक्ष
- माइक्रोवेव
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- स्विमिंग पूल
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
The Silver Palm @Hua Mark Station is an urban SHA Extra Plus certified resort and residence located near Hua Mak Airport Rail Link station in Bangkok. The rooms offered for Test & Go package and quarantine feature private balconies, kitchens, and dining areas.
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- The airport picks up service from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to the hotel.
- Complimentary Daily 3 meals per day (Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner) from the selected menu.
- Complimentary Daily 4 bottles of drinking water.
- Complimentary Hi-speed Wifi internet and 200+ cable TV channels
- Free Sim-Card
- Private restroom & Shower
- Every room has a spacious outdoor balcony, where you can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
- Room cleaning.
- 10% discount on food and beverage from room service; 10% discount on laundry service
- Rate are in Thai Baht and inclusive of VAT and service charge
- COVID-19 Tests were conducted on the property
- Twice-Daily temperature monitoring
- 24 hours nurse on duty
- Obtaining official COVID-19 Free certificate
- Admittance to the hospital if testing positive for COVID-19
- In case of infection, the hospital will be responsible and coordinating the treatment of patients accordingly
अंक
4.2/5
बहुत अच्छा
पर आधारित 52 समीक्षा
अगर आप The Silver Palm
के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
समीक्षा छोड़ें The Silver Palmसभी समीक्षाएं देखें
5.0 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Everyone very friendly.
- They do everything to make your stay comfortable
- Food quality and quantity was good
- Meals not so hot. I understand that they have wheel the trolley from room to room and building to building - so understandable
I would stay there again in a heartbeat. Location was great, easy flat walk to Hua Mak railway - trains every 15 minutes
2.9 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Professional staff at front desk and PCR test employees
- Smooth transport from Airport
- I booked this hotel as close to airport and stayed before when brand new. But specifically bathroom, maybe clean but lots of stains from poor maintenance over a 5 years period
- PCR test at 3:30 PM, test results only ready after a very long time by 1 AM following day but only announced at 8 AM after I made an inquiry call myself
- Dinner served at 5 PM COLD!, Breakfast at 6:30 AM, COLD! Quantity was OK but the quality below average from what you may expect from a 4 star hotel/
- 2nd free of charge PCR test on day 5 results mailed to Silver Palm and sent by LINE. I was promised these would be uploaded into Morchana app, but it was never visible, so I finally uploaded myself after a number of reminders from the Morchana app.
I booked Silver Palm as I stayed there before multiple times when it was brand new and when it was a very nice resort. Lack of maintenance (rotten bathroom door) and no proper cleaning as seen from many stains in bathroom felt a bit as a stay in a rundown hotel. Bed was still very comfortable and the large balcony was pleasant.
4.2 The Silver Palm Deluxe
It was a one week quarantine stay. Staff was friendly and informative. If you need food and snacks they will provide it to you from the 7/11 (cost ekstra 20%) can't blame them.
3.4 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Prompt response from front desk
- Friendliness of staff
- Comfortable bed
- Good wifi
- Cold food
- Little fruits and vegetables
- No microwave
- Only one 15 minute room cleaning
Overall, my ASQ stay at The Silver Palm was decent. I am sure it was comparable to other ASQ packages. However, it cannot be said that ASQ is an enjoyable experience...and, in my opinion, it would be nice to see a little more effort to make the experience more enjoyable. The food was fresh and well prepared--but it was always cold and there was a very sad lack of fruits and vegetables. Giving guests the option to have fruits and fresh vegetables with every meal would be a SIGNIFICANT improvement. The provision of a microwave would also be greatly appreciated. A 15 minute cleaning was provided on Day 4. While this was appreciated, it was not clear why more cleaning was not available in the days following. The hotel staff were friendly and helpful and the LINE system for food ordering and temperature recording worked well. However, the rooms were rather bleak--perhaps a plant on the balcony would be nice! Other small details--fresh milk instead of boxed, a better room service menu (smoothies?), access to the gym after the first test results--these all could make the ASQ a better experience and ensure that both visitors to Thailand and expats are not discouraged from returning in the future.
3.7 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- staff respectful and helpful
- location ez access to hua mak skytrain
- room large, comfortable, clean, big balcony
- food ok, kitchen staff try to accommodate requests, some thai dishes good ex. pad krapao talay, food usually arrives at room warm.
- nice pool area
- price competitive
- payment method not secure- pic of both sides of credit required to give by email - had to cancel card after payment for security.
- tv has a few english news channels but no other english channels - an issue if staying 1 week - no problem if test and go
- wifi fast enough but limited access - again not problem if only 1 nite
due to location and large room size i would like to stay here again after covid. pool large and clean but could not use due to covid protocols. there is construction next door but only noisy in day time. some thai food is very good here but their attempt at western dishes futile. was impressed by staff - all friendly, respectful, helpful. considering all the quarantine hotel horror stories out there i feel lucky to have found this property.
5.0 Studio
सकारात्मक
- friendly
- Accommodating
- Helpful
- Timely Service
Arrived on a midnight flight. The transfer process at the airport was a little confused but not too bad. Got to the hotel, got tested, ate some of the food they had ready for me, got a little sleep, got the results and was on my way by 11 AM.
3.4 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Spacious rooms and balcony
- Friendly, attentive and helpful staff (big plus)
- Good WiFi
- Considering the room size, the prices are not bad
- Noisy construction site directly in front (photos attached). Workers active every day, around 9:30-17:30 (except Sundays). 2 of the 3 buildings facing it. Missed that fact from previous reviews. Bring earplugs or headphones!
- Loud noises from chairs dragged around everywhere. Maybe some new chair leg glides would be an idea?!
- The food. Its was cold or best case lukewarm, every time. Requested a Pan/Pot at day 2 which helped for some dishes. Taste-wise so so, couldn't always eat it and ordered food panda some of the days.
- Switched room on day 5 due to all night long phone calls of the guy in the room next to me (walls quite thin) and I had to work on day time.
- Uncomfortable bed in 2nd room, strangely thick and uneven topper on the mattress. Was afraid to remove it tho :)
- 2nd room (only one was available) had problems which the 1st hadn't. Bad smell, like mold from the aircon and no warm water in the shower but at least quiet nights.
Unfortunately I had to enter TH in Jan where test&go was paused. For 1 night the place is fine, 7 days were tough.
3.6 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- good and attentive service
overall, I had a good one day stay. The hotel is situated on a quite alley but close to busy and convenient street in Bangkok. It is not far from airport, and also convenient with the Airport Rail link cost by. Hotel staff are friendly and with good on-tine services.
4.8 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Nice comfortable room with balcony.
- A microwave in the room would be nice.
Well organized, friendly staff. I really enjoyed my stay here very much. Test result came in the morning, so I was able to leave early.
4.4 Studio
सकारात्मक
- Good food. Good, friendly service.
The ten-day stay was made very welcomimg and accommodating by the friendly staff. All of mt needs were catered for and I will stay there again if needs be.
3.3 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Balcony was nice, pickup PCR test and staff very friendly.
- Food was really non tasting and cold, ok for one night.
Was a necessary stay to enter Thailand , would not have wanted to stay longer than a day there - but I guess it can be nice too - but safety measures was great and to have a balcony.
4.9 The Silver Palm Deluxe
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- good food, good service, clean room
- next door is constructing a new building
Nice hotel, close to Suvarnabhumi airport. Great food. Good measurement and coordinate with fast result. I've got test on 7.00 a.m. next day.
4.2 The Silver Palm Deluxe
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Very welcoming and efficient. Staff very friendly.
- The delivery of the food packages were punctual but often cold .
The hotel was relatively close to the airport thus arrived within 20 minutes of leaving the terminal. The room was spacious and the bed very comfortable . If there could have been a microwave oven I would have been able to reheat the food which was always cold
4.3 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Staff: The staff are genuinely kind, efficient and quick to help with requests and queries. They changed my room on arrival to a quieter room, and in better condition. Also went to local mall to buy a yoga mat (200bht) and mosquito zapper for ( - they add 20% to the cost, payable at the end of your stay)
- Food: Allowed me to receive some take-aways etc due to special diet (buy a Thai sim at luggage arrivals at Svarnabhumi airport if you're coming directly from abroad). The kitchen tried their best to accommodation dairy / gluten-free / fish only, with some special requests off-menu. but tbh I survived with some dry foods I brought and using the kitchenette (which is basic - a pot, frying pan, 2 x Ikea bowls, plates and mugs. very basic cutlery - it's not set up for home cooking, just for heating hotel food if you want to eat it later than delivered).
- Hygiene: Very clean. Cleaner came on day 6. They take it seriously. You'll be met on arrival by a staff member in full PPE!
- The room (4102): Good amount of space for budget price (31k). Large balcony, very comfy large bed, modern Thai-Western decor. The separate kitchenette was a saving factor. Not much sun on the balcony (maybe 1 hour in middle of day) due to being ground floor, but this was the trade-off for having a quieter room. This room is on a quiet corridor, so I kept the hotel door open during the day for pleasant breeze coming through. I recommend this room - I would have had very different experience from 2nd floor upwards. Some pleasant small trees with birds etc just outside the balcony.
- Gym: There's a small gym, so book it well in advance as only 1 person at a time can use it.
- Noise: At time of writing, there is major construction on one side of the hotel. So the 1hour 'relaxation time' outside was noisy. The hotel is also very close to one of the major road highways. However, I was moved to a quieter block of rooms on the other of the construction site, so I suggest asking for a ground floor room in same block (4102).
- Food: Consider going upscale if you have significant dietary needs.
- 'Relaxation time: After the 2nd PCR test you're only allowed to take 1 hour in the morning, with the latest slot starting at 10am. I struggled with being indoors for the rest of the day. There's some regulation about separating people who are pre 2nd PCR test from those who had it done. I feel this is obsolete really now that the regulations have changed for most travellers.
Good quality budget choice, with kind staff and large balcony. Ask for a quiet room though at time of booking, and plan carefully if you have special dietary needs.
4.3 Studio
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
It’s a good place for quarantine, near airport with good staff. Choice of foods from Thai to Western but sometime cold.
I suggest this place for the confort.
4.8 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- เมนูอาหารมีน้อยไปหน่อย ไวไฟตัดบ่อย
- ชอบที่นี่มาก เพราะมีระเบียงกว้าง
ชอบที่นี่มาก เพราะมีระเบียงกว้าง ห้องกว้าง มีชั้นเก็บของเยอะ มีแก๊สไฟฟ้าไว้อุ่นอาหารได้ด้วย ขอหม้อกับกระทะได้น่ะ แม่บ้านจะนำมาวางไว้ไห้ที่หน้าห้อง พนักงานต้อนรับดีมาก เวลาขาดเหลืออะไร ติดต่อไปแปปเดียวเขาจะมาส่งไห้ ครั้งต่อไปถ้ามากักตัวอีกก็จะเลือกที่นี่อีก 10วันผ่านไปไม่รู้สึกแย่ แนะนำที่นี่นะครับ
4.4 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Good Customer service, they were polite and attended to all the queries.
- Food might have been a lil better.
From airport to hotel , and throughout the stay it was pretty comfortable and also they had a very clean toilet with biget.. balcony was spacious and was able to get fresh air. Overall the staffs there was very friendly and went extra mile to get things from the store nearby. With 20% charge. But still it was all worth as it was still cheaper than getting a delivery.. kudos team. Much love from Singapore 😍😍😍❤️
4.8 One Bed Residence
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Lovely balcony with view large room kitchen and bathroom convenient.
- Not cozy but basic No decorations.
- Friendly staff.
it was only a 19 hours stay. Welcoming was very friendly. Within one hour of arrival late afternoon a covid test at the door step. Next morning at 11 the result and off I went.
3.8 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Big room
- Fridge
- Option for microwave
- Balcony
The room is great big enough to move around and do work outs etc, the kitchenette is a great addition and i would definitely recommend getting the microwave as the food delivery times aren't the best (lunch arrived at around 11:40am every day).
Downside was mainly the wifi it wasnt good even at the best of times. Food choices at the beginning of the week werent great towards the end got a lot better, breakfast couldve had healthier options
4.7 Studio
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Friendly and helpful staff
- Relaxing
- Balcony
- Size of room
- Clean and comfy beds
- Yummy Thai food
- Smooth booking process
- Food delivery quite early
I couldn't be much happier with my choice. The 55sqm Superior Studio with huge balcony was fantastic for the 14 day ASQ I had to go through. Plenty of space to do sports, even a bit of room running :) Thanks to the balcony and nice open views, it never really felt like quarantine to me, more like staycation. Beds were super clean and very comfortable. Wifi was good most of the time and sufficient for work. Food was delivered early, I made it a habit to eat whenever it was at my door. Portions were plentiful. Except for one 7Eleven order, I ordered coffee from the room service a few times in the afternoon; their Ice Coffee and Double Espresso is really good! Would certainly use Silver Palm again for ASQ.