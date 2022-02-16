The Mantrini Chiang Rai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the city of Chiang Rai, The Mantrini Chiang Rai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers quality accommodations for both leisure or business travelers. The hotel is only a 15-minute drive to Chiang Rai Airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's famous attractions and landmarks such as Wat Rong Khun, Wat Pra Keaw, Night Market, Walking Street, Clock Tower, Doitung, Mae Sai, and Chiang Saen. At The Mantrini Chiang Rai Resort (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides Free Wi-Fi, a Key Card System, and car rentals. The hotel facilities include an outdoor swimming pool with a children’s pool, 2 restaurants, and 2 meeting rooms for 10-150 guests. With complete facilities and friendly service, your satisfaction will be fulfilled. Nestled in lush garden, all 62 stylish rooms feature premium amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's staff are delightful to be at your service for any special request. The Mantrini Chiang Rai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is a smart choice for both short and long term stays.