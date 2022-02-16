PHUKET TEST & GO

Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.5
通过
2360条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 0
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 1
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 2
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 3
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 4
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Hi Chiangrai Hotel以优先方式，以及Hi Chiangrai Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
Superior King Bed with Balcony - Test & Go Package 28
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
最大值 2 Adults
Superior King Bed - Test & Go Package 28
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults
Superior Twin Beds - Test & Go Package 28
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults
Deluxe Pool Side King Bed - Test & Go Package 32
฿10,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults
Deluxe Pool Side Twin Beds - Test & Go Package 32
฿10,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 4 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite - Test & Go Package 55
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Well-positioned in City Center, Hi Chiangrai Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Rai. The city center is merely 0.5 Km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Rai hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. Guests can choose from 50 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including indoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Hi Chiangrai Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.

地址/地图

902/3 Phahonyothin Road, Wiang, Mueang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

