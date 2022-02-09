HUA HIN TEST & GO

Prachuap Beach Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
通过
1387条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Prachuap Beach Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Prachuap Khiri Khan. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Wat Ko Lak, Wing 5, Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. At Prachuap Beach Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, television, refrigerator to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Prachuap Beach Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Prachuap Khiri Khan, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

地址/地图

123 Susuek Road, Prachuap Khiri Khan City Center, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, 77000

