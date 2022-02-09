HUA HIN TEST & GO

Prachuap Beach Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
rating with
1387 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Prachuap Beach Hotel - Image 0
Prachuap Beach Hotel - Image 1
Prachuap Beach Hotel - Image 2
Prachuap Beach Hotel - Image 3
Prachuap Beach Hotel - Image 4
Prachuap Beach Hotel - Image 5
+5 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Prachuap Beach Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Prachuap Khiri Khan. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Wat Ko Lak, Wing 5, Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. At Prachuap Beach Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, television, refrigerator to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Prachuap Beach Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Prachuap Khiri Khan, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Prachuap Beach Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Prachuap Beach Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

123 Susuek Road, Prachuap Khiri Khan City Center, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, 77000

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
rating with
958 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU