HUA HIN TEST & GO

Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.8
通过
2039条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Image 0
Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Image 1
Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Image 2
Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Image 3
Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Image 4
Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Pranburi, Oriental Beach Pearl Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Hua Hin / Cha-am. The excitement of the city center is only 35.00 Km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Spirit Houses of Brassiere Beach, Sam Roi Yot National Park, Khao Kalok. At Oriental Beach Pearl Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. The ambiance of Oriental Beach Pearl Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as boats, dart board, mini golf course, theme park, watersports equipment rentals to make your stay truly unforgettable. Oriental Beach Pearl Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Hua Hin / Cha-am, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Oriental Beach Pearl Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Oriental Beach Pearl Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

265 Moo 2Baan Nong Khao Nhiaw Sam Roi Yod Sub district, Pranburi, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77120

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8

29 评论
฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8

958 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU