HUA HIN TEST & GO

Oriental Beach Pearl Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Pranburi, Oriental Beach Pearl Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Hua Hin / Cha-am. The excitement of the city center is only 35.00 Km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Spirit Houses of Brassiere Beach, Sam Roi Yot National Park, Khao Kalok. At Oriental Beach Pearl Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. The ambiance of Oriental Beach Pearl Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as boats, dart board, mini golf course, theme park, watersports equipment rentals to make your stay truly unforgettable. Oriental Beach Pearl Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Hua Hin / Cha-am, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Adresse / Carte

265 Moo 2Baan Nong Khao Nhiaw Sam Roi Yod Sub district, Pranburi, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77120

