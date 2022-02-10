HUA HIN TEST & GO

dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.7
通过
49条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 0
dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 1
dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 2
dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 3
dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 4
dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A modern Hua Hin city hotel awaits guests in Thailand’s royal seaside destination, with stylish accommodation, international dining, and uniquely Thai floral decor. Within easy reach of Bangkok, dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) is a haven for families, couples, friends, and pet lovers. Just a few minutes' walk from the beach and downtown shopping destinations. Guests receive a warm welcome and experience gracious Thai hospitality. The 152 modern rooms and suites, furnished with modern amenities including USB points, a UHD 4K smart TV, and quality tea and coffee-making facilities. Free WIFI is available for all rooms and public areas. Café Soi is the all day dining restaurant. On breakfast, the international buffet is available. It’s also the ideal place for those who wish to enjoy real authentic southern dishes, comfort food, vegetarian or vegan dishes during the day and dinner. If you crave for a cocktail with a unique twist, allow Som bar at the property to take you on a magical journey with creative cocktail concoctions located on the rooftop of dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified). It’s also the ideal place for the little ones can enjoy activities at Beary club from a sandbox, treehouse, private kid’s pool to Play station game as well as some other activities rotating for the whole week. Shuttle service is offered for some tourist attractions.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

12/156 Soi Muban Nongkhae, Nongkhae, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8

29 评论
฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8

958 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU