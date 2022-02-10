dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A modern Hua Hin city hotel awaits guests in Thailand’s royal seaside destination, with stylish accommodation, international dining, and uniquely Thai floral decor. Within easy reach of Bangkok, dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified) is a haven for families, couples, friends, and pet lovers. Just a few minutes' walk from the beach and downtown shopping destinations. Guests receive a warm welcome and experience gracious Thai hospitality. The 152 modern rooms and suites, furnished with modern amenities including USB points, a UHD 4K smart TV, and quality tea and coffee-making facilities. Free WIFI is available for all rooms and public areas. Café Soi is the all day dining restaurant. On breakfast, the international buffet is available. It’s also the ideal place for those who wish to enjoy real authentic southern dishes, comfort food, vegetarian or vegan dishes during the day and dinner. If you crave for a cocktail with a unique twist, allow Som bar at the property to take you on a magical journey with creative cocktail concoctions located on the rooftop of dusitD2 Hua Hin (SHA Certified). It’s also the ideal place for the little ones can enjoy activities at Beary club from a sandbox, treehouse, private kid’s pool to Play station game as well as some other activities rotating for the whole week. Shuttle service is offered for some tourist attractions.