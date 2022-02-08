HUA HIN TEST & GO

CAPITAL O804 Greenway Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
6.7
通过
6条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the romance, sightseeing, family fun area of Hua Hin / Cha-am city, Greenway Hua Hin Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Greenway Hua Hin Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, BBQ facilities, smoking area can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 6 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the Greenway Hua Hin Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

476 Moo 1 Tombon Hin Lek Fai ,Ban Nongkon, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

