HUA HIN TEST & GO

CAPITAL O804 Greenway Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
6.7
note avec
6 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the romance, sightseeing, family fun area of Hua Hin / Cha-am city, Greenway Hua Hin Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Greenway Hua Hin Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, BBQ facilities, smoking area can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 6 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the Greenway Hua Hin Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Si vous étiez un client de CAPITAL O804 Greenway Hua Hin Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR CAPITAL O804 Greenway Hua Hin Resort
Adresse / Carte

476 Moo 1 Tombon Hin Lek Fai ,Ban Nongkon, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

