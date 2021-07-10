Updated on April 23nd, 2022

UPDATE (April 23nd) Minimum insurance requirement will be dropped to only 10,000 USD starting on May 1st.

Insurance price tool to quickly determine MSIG Covid Insurance policy pricing.

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

Does TuneProtect insurer meet the requirements to enter Thailand? Yes, all of TuneProtect COVID Insurance policies do meet the entry requirements of Thailand.

Do Thai Citizens need Covid-19 insurance to enter Thailand? COVID-19 insurance is no longer required for Thai citizens.

What does Leadtime mean? It means it must be applied for that many days before the start date of the policy.

When should the plan insurance start, and end? The policy must start on, or before the date of arrival. It should end on, or after the expiration date of the visa you will be entering on.

Which insurance document should I use for the Thailand Pass application? You will be sent an email from TuneProtect, which will contain a single page document which can be used for Thailand Pass.

What is the cheapest COVID-19 insurance? Currently the cheapest COVID-19 insurance which meets the entry requirements is WorldTrips FWD , and MSIG

What is the best COVID-19 insurance? We currently recommend AXA as the best COVID-19 insurance which meets the entry requirements.

How long does it take to obtain my insurance certificate? In most cases you will get your document within 24 hours.