UPDATE (April 23nd) Minimum insurance requirement will be dropped to only 10,000 USD starting on May 1st.
Insurance price tool to quickly determine MSIG Covid Insurance policy pricing.
|Insurance Company Name
|Package Price
|Days Covered
|Coverage Amount
|MSIG
|฿1,780
|30 Days
|$30K USD
Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)
* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.
* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.
Yes, all of MSIG COVID Insurance policies do meet the entry requirements of Thailand.
COVID-19 insurance is no longer required for Thai citizens.
It means it must be applied for that many days before the start date of the policy.
The policy must start on, or before the date of arrival. It should end on, or after the expiration date of the visa you will be entering on.
In most cases you will get your document within 24 hours.