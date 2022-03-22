PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Villa Sundara - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Villa Sundara is located in the Khok Kloy area of Phuket. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Takuathung Hospital, Sarasin Bridge. At Villa Sundara, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace, private check in/check out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 1 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Villa Sundara.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand

