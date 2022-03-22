PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Villa Sundara - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Villa Sundara - Image 0
Villa Sundara - Image 1
Villa Sundara - Image 2
Villa Sundara - Image 3
Villa Sundara - Image 4
Villa Sundara - Image 5
+44 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Villa Sundara is located in the Khok Kloy area of Phuket. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Takuathung Hospital, Sarasin Bridge. At Villa Sundara, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace, private check in/check out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 1 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Villa Sundara.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Villa Sundara 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Villa Sundara
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

산티야 푸켓 나타이 리조트 & 스파
9.3
평가
36 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칼리마 리조트 앤 빌라 카오락
9
평가
577 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카오락 멀린 리조트
8.3
평가
105 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
평가
114 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TUI BLUE 카오락 리조트 - 성인 전용
8.8
평가
312 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카오락 반다리 리조트 & 스파
8.8
평가
621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU