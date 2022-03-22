PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Villa Sundara - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
更新于 March 22, 2022
Villa Sundara - Image 0
Villa Sundara - Image 1
Villa Sundara - Image 2
Villa Sundara - Image 3
Villa Sundara - Image 4
Villa Sundara - Image 5
+44 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Villa Sundara is located in the Khok Kloy area of Phuket. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Takuathung Hospital, Sarasin Bridge. At Villa Sundara, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace, private check in/check out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 1 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Villa Sundara.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Villa Sundara的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Villa Sundara
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3

36 评论
฿-1
卡利马度假村和别墅考拉克
9

577 评论
฿-1
考拉梅林度假村
8.3

105 评论
฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5

114 评论
฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - 仅限成人
8.8

312 评论
฿-1
考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心
8.8

621 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村沙滩上的叶子
8.5

460 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU