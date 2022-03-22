PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Villa Sundara - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Villa Sundara - Image 0
Villa Sundara - Image 1
Villa Sundara - Image 2
Villa Sundara - Image 3
Villa Sundara - Image 4
Villa Sundara - Image 5
+44 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Villa Sundara is located in the Khok Kloy area of Phuket. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Takuathung Hospital, Sarasin Bridge. At Villa Sundara, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace, private check in/check out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 1 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Villa Sundara.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Villa Sundara , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Villa Sundara
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel door Sri panwa
9.1
waardering met
113 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
waardering met
36 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kalima Resort en Villas Khao Lak
9
waardering met
577 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
waardering met
105 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
waardering met
114 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Alleen volwassenen
8.8
waardering met
312 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
waardering met
621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands door Katathani Resort
8.5
waardering met
460 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU