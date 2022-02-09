Rummana Boutique Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Rummana Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is nestled in a beautiful garden at the southern end of Lamai Beach where you can relax with a scenic view of a white sandy beach embracing by the emerald sea of the Gulf of Thailand. The resort is 18km from Samui Airport and 17km from the main tourist area. This resort is at the quiet end of the beach so guests can relax with a beautiful view by warm waters. There is a short walk from the resort into lamia town where there is a good selection of restaurants, bars, discos, and various other places to go. The resort is also very close to the island's famous Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks. For your reservation at Rummana Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+), please select your desired dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.