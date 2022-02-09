SAMUI TEST & GO

Rummana Boutique Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.4

141 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Rummana Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) is nestled in a beautiful garden at the southern end of Lamai Beach where you can relax with a scenic view of a white sandy beach embracing by the emerald sea of the Gulf of Thailand. The resort is 18km from Samui Airport and 17km from the main tourist area. This resort is at the quiet end of the beach so guests can relax with a beautiful view by warm waters. There is a short walk from the resort into lamia town where there is a good selection of restaurants, bars, discos, and various other places to go. The resort is also very close to the island's famous Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks. For your reservation at Rummana Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+), please select your desired dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

주소 /지도

124/10 Moo 3, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

