Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
คะแนนจาก
483
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Located on a tropical hill overlooking Koh Phangan's west coast, Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan offers luxury apartment style rooms and a peaceful and refined ambiance for their guests. From here, guests can enjoy panoramic sea views and beautiful sunsets. With its ideal location, guests can easily access nearby beaches such as Haad Chao Phao, Secret Beach, and Haad Yao. The nearby village of Srithanu offers facilities like restaurants, shops, massages parlors, motorbike rental services, Yoga and and diving centers within walking distance.

Each guestroom features both air-conditioning and a fan. Guests can relax at the guestroom balcony for fantastic sea views or greenery views. For some enjoyment, the resort provides an outdoor infinity pool with a gorgeous view of the Gulf of Thailand, a viewpoint lounge, state of the art co working center, panoramic sea view restaurant, luxury sauna center with ice bath and Wi-Fi. The resort can arrange massages, transportation and yoga classes on request. Koh Phangan is famous for the nature, adventure, water sports, diving, yoga, trekking and the frequent beach parties. Our guest relations manager will take care of your needs and help you discover the amazing island.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

81/15 Moo 8 Koh Phangan, Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

