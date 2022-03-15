BANGKOK TEST & GO

Loftel Station Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
คะแนนจาก
728
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
Loftel Station Hostel - Image 0
Loftel Station Hostel - Image 1
Loftel Station Hostel - Image 2
Loftel Station Hostel - Image 3
Loftel Station Hostel - Image 4
Loftel Station Hostel - Image 5
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Loftel Station Hostel. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 40 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Loftel Station Hostel is away from Hua Lamphong MRT station only 150 meters at exit no.4. At Loftel Station Hostel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 23 rooms spread over 4 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as towels, locker, clothes rack, television LCD/plasma screen, linens can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Loftel Station Hostel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Loftel Station Hostel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Loftel Station Hostel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

368/1-3 Rama 4 Road, Mahaprutharam, Bang Rak, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

W22 by Burasari
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
601 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
18 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
778 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU