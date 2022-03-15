Loftel Station Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Loftel Station Hostel. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 40 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Loftel Station Hostel is away from Hua Lamphong MRT station only 150 meters at exit no.4. At Loftel Station Hostel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 23 rooms spread over 4 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as towels, locker, clothes rack, television LCD/plasma screen, linens can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Loftel Station Hostel your home away from home.

地址/地图

368/1-3 Rama 4 Road, Mahaprutharam, Bang Rak, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

