CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
คะแนนจาก
1029
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 20, 2022
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 0
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 1
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 2
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 3
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 4
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 5
+38 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A mere ten minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the railway station, bus terminal, Night Bazaar Shopping Center, and numerous important temples and historical sites, guests at Kodchasri Thani Hotel are blessed with an amazing location. Featuring comfortable and spacious accommodations, each room is enhanced by traditional paintings and Thai silk to exude a warm and relaxing atmosphere. To ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment to all guests, Ionic Air Purifiers are installed in every guestroom. Guest rooms are also cleaned with environmentally friendly steam cleaners which able to clean and kill germs without chemical use. Take a dip in the infinity pool, roam the area with bicycles available for rent onsite, opt for a soothing aroma massage, or head to the gym for an invigorating session after a day spent exploring the city. There is simply something for everyone at Kodchasri Thani Hotel.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Kodchasri Thani Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Kodchasri Thani Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Hotel Registration no.94/2559 (SHA-B1252 )Address 54/3 Rachapakinai Rd. Phra Singh,, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
65 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
20 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU