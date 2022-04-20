CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A mere ten minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the railway station, bus terminal, Night Bazaar Shopping Center, and numerous important temples and historical sites, guests at Kodchasri Thani Hotel are blessed with an amazing location. Featuring comfortable and spacious accommodations, each room is enhanced by traditional paintings and Thai silk to exude a warm and relaxing atmosphere. To ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment to all guests, Ionic Air Purifiers are installed in every guestroom. Guest rooms are also cleaned with environmentally friendly steam cleaners which able to clean and kill germs without chemical use. Take a dip in the infinity pool, roam the area with bicycles available for rent onsite, opt for a soothing aroma massage, or head to the gym for an invigorating session after a day spent exploring the city. There is simply something for everyone at Kodchasri Thani Hotel.

Hotel Registration no.94/2559 (SHA-B1252 )Address 54/3 Rachapakinai Rd. Phra Singh,, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

