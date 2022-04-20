CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

1029レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 0
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 1
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 2
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 3
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 4
Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Image 5
+38 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A mere ten minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the railway station, bus terminal, Night Bazaar Shopping Center, and numerous important temples and historical sites, guests at Kodchasri Thani Hotel are blessed with an amazing location. Featuring comfortable and spacious accommodations, each room is enhanced by traditional paintings and Thai silk to exude a warm and relaxing atmosphere. To ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment to all guests, Ionic Air Purifiers are installed in every guestroom. Guest rooms are also cleaned with environmentally friendly steam cleaners which able to clean and kill germs without chemical use. Take a dip in the infinity pool, roam the area with bicycles available for rent onsite, opt for a soothing aroma massage, or head to the gym for an invigorating session after a day spent exploring the city. There is simply something for everyone at Kodchasri Thani Hotel.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Kodchasri Thani Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Kodchasri Thani Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Hotel Registration no.94/2559 (SHA-B1252 )Address 54/3 Rachapakinai Rd. Phra Singh,, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
との評価
381 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
との評価
65 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
との評価
20 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU