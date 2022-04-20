CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kodchasri Thani Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
Bewertung mit
1029 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 20, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

A mere ten minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the railway station, bus terminal, Night Bazaar Shopping Center, and numerous important temples and historical sites, guests at Kodchasri Thani Hotel are blessed with an amazing location. Featuring comfortable and spacious accommodations, each room is enhanced by traditional paintings and Thai silk to exude a warm and relaxing atmosphere. To ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment to all guests, Ionic Air Purifiers are installed in every guestroom. Guest rooms are also cleaned with environmentally friendly steam cleaners which able to clean and kill germs without chemical use. Take a dip in the infinity pool, roam the area with bicycles available for rent onsite, opt for a soothing aroma massage, or head to the gym for an invigorating session after a day spent exploring the city. There is simply something for everyone at Kodchasri Thani Hotel.

Adresse / Karte

Hotel Registration no.94/2559 (SHA-B1252 )Address 54/3 Rachapakinai Rd. Phra Singh,, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

