Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Riche Hua Hin Hotel Riche Hua Hin Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Well-placed in the beaches, shopping, restaurants area of Hua Hin / Cha-am city, Riche Hua Hin Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Riche Hua Hin Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, mirror. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Riche Hua Hin Hotel hits the spot in many ways.