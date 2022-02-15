PLAAI Prime Hotel Rayong (Formerly D Varee Diva Central Rayong) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

D Varee Diva Central Rayong redefine Rayong city by combining the pulse of the city’s heart beat with the casual spirit of the beach town, providing guests with Rayong City views, tailored accommodations, and our distinctive service. Conveniently and prominently located on main Sukhumvit Road, D Varee Diva Central Rayong is a 2-minute walk from Passione Shopping Mall. All attractions of the city and Saeng Chan Beach is within easy reach. The chic and lavishly soundproof rooms include free Wi-Fi, minibars and coffee makers, 40-inch-flat-screen TVs, and the tiled bathrooms have walk-in showers and free-standing bathtub. Suites add separated living room and dining area, pantries, and floor-to-ceiling windows with a great view of the city. Enjoy our rooms with balcony for your enjoyment of a morning cup of tea, or simply relaxing moment for that reading pleasure.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels