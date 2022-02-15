PHUKET TEST & GO

PLAAI Prime Hotel Rayong (Formerly D Varee Diva Central Rayong) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
8.8
คะแนนจาก
2476
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
D Varee Diva Central Rayong redefine Rayong city by combining the pulse of the city’s heart beat with the casual spirit of the beach town, providing guests with Rayong City views, tailored accommodations, and our distinctive service. Conveniently and prominently located on main Sukhumvit Road, D Varee Diva Central Rayong is a 2-minute walk from Passione Shopping Mall. All attractions of the city and Saeng Chan Beach is within easy reach. The chic and lavishly soundproof rooms include free Wi-Fi, minibars and coffee makers, 40-inch-flat-screen TVs, and the tiled bathrooms have walk-in showers and free-standing bathtub. Suites add separated living room and dining area, pantries, and floor-to-ceiling windows with a great view of the city. Enjoy our rooms with balcony for your enjoyment of a morning cup of tea, or simply relaxing moment for that reading pleasure.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

590 Sukhumvit Road, Noen Phra, Muang Rayong, Rayong City Center, Rayong, Thailand, 21000

