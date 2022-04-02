Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Spirit Hua Hin Resort is located in the Khao Tao area of Hua Hin / Cha-am. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Spirit Hua Hin Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of The Spirit Hua Hin Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, children's high chair, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Spirit Hua Hin Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.
8/1837 Soi Moo Baan Khao Tao (Hua Hin Soi 134), Khao Tao, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110